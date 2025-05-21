Russians attack Ukrposhta car with a drone in Zaporizhzhia region, wounded
Russian invaders attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle in Zaporizhzhia region with an fpv drone, there are wounded. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.
The enemy attacked a car in the village of Prymorske, Vasylkiv district, Zaporizhzhya region. Two Ukrposhta employees were wounded.
"The car is damaged. The driver and passenger were injured. They are receiving all the necessary assistance," said Fedorov .
- april 30 Russia attacks mine in Dobropillya. Zelenskyy says more pressure on Russia is needed.
- May 17 Russia attacks a passenger bus in Sumy region. Nine people were killed and seven others wounded. The UN called it the deadliest attack in recent weeks.