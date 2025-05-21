Russians attack Ukrposhta car with a drone in Zaporizhzhia region, wounded

Doctors provide necessary assistance to the injured

A postal car (Illustrative photo: facebook.com/ukrposhta)

Russian invaders attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle in Zaporizhzhia region with an fpv drone, there are wounded. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy attacked a car in the village of Prymorske, Vasylkiv district, Zaporizhzhya region. Two Ukrposhta employees were wounded.

"The car is damaged. The driver and passenger were injured. They are receiving all the necessary assistance," said Fedorov .