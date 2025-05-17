The UN called the Russian strike on a bus in Sumy region the deadliest attack in recent weeks
The Russian strike on a bus carrying civilians in the Sumy region was the deadliest attack in recent weeks, said Danielle Bell, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.
"Nine civilians were reported killed, making this the deadliest strike in weeks. It is a stark reminder that civilians continue to be killed and injured every day across Ukraine," the official said.
The Monitoring Mission is gathering additional information about the circumstances of the attack and the casualties. According to preliminary information they have gathered, the minibus was carrying civilians evacuated from the frontline area, most of whom were women.
The UN noted that if the information about nine dead and seven wounded is confirmed, this strike will become the deadliest since the occupiers' attack on Kyiv on April 24, 2025. Then 13 people were killed and more than 80 were injured.
"While the number of civilian casualties in May was somewhat lower than in April, the Mission continues to document daily civilian casualties, particularly along the front line," the report concludes.
- On May 17, at 06:17, Russia used a Lancet drone to strike a bus carrying civilians near Bilopillya, Sumy Region. The attack killed nine people and injured seven others.
On May 17 and 18, Sumy region declared days of mourning due to the strike by the occupiers. President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects the US, Europe, and all our partners to impose strong sanctions against Russia so that it agrees to a ceasefire.
- On Saturday night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 62 drones of various types, of which 36 UAVs were shot down. During the day, the occupiers killed a civilian and wounded eight people in the Donetsk region due to their shelling.