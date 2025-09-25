SBU announces suspicion to five generals and a colonel from Russia who bombed Sumy region

Enemy pilots attacked more than 100 civilian targets in Ukraine, law enforcement officers find out

The aftermath of the attacks in Sumy in March 2022 (Photo: Suspilne Sumy)

Five Russian generals and one colonel suspected of involvement in the bombing of schools and kindergartens in Sumy region have been served with notices of suspicion in absentia. This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

We are talking about massive Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Sumy region on March 5-10, 2022. Then the enemy struck more than 20 times with FAB-500 high-explosive bombs, destroying and damaging residential buildings, a school, a kindergarten and a health center.

Fifteen civilians were killed, including children. Another five people were wounded.

According to law enforcement officials, the order was given by the commander of the Western Military District of Russia, Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlev. He planned the attack with his first deputy, Lieutenant General Alexei Zavizion.

The defendants also involved:

in committing a war crime

→ Commander of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Western Military District of Russia (6th Army of the Russian Federation), Lieutenant General Oleg Makovetsky;

→ Chief of Staff – First Deputy Commander of the 6th Army of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Yuriy Podoplyelov;

→ Commander of the 105th Mixed Aviation Division of the 6th Army, Major General Denys Kulsha;

→ Colonel Volodymyr Fedoseiev, commander of the 14th fighter regiment of the 105th mixed aviation division of the 6th Army.

It has been established that the pilots carried out combat missions from the Kursk region and attacked more than 100 civilian targets in Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU served all six defendants with war crimes notices in absentia.

SBU illustration