Kadyrov is suspected by the SSU for orders to shoot and use prisoners as human shields

Statements of the dictator of a Russian region were qualified as a war crime

Ramzan Kadyrov (Photo: EPA)

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported about a new suspicion in absentia against the dictator of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov for ordering the execution and use of Ukrainian prisoners of war as human shields for the occupiers.

The SSU says it has gathered new evidence of war crimes by Kadyrov, who was involved in the ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners.

"According to the case files, during a speech to Russian propagandists, the suspect stated that he had instructed his "subordinates" not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner, but to shoot them on the battlefield," the special service writes.

The investigation found that Kadyrov's order was "addressed" to the commanders of militants from Chechnya who are fighting against Ukraine in the ranks of the Russian occupation groups.

The SSU also adds that the dictator ordered Ukrainian prisoners held in Chechnya to be sent to the roofs of military facilities in Grozny, the capital of the "republic" he leads.

"In this way, Kadyrov proposed to use the imprisoned combatants as a "human shield" against drone attacks by the Defense Forces," law enforcement officers added.

They emphasized that such statements by the dictator constitute a violation of the laws and customs of war applicable in armed conflicts in accordance with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

Based on the new evidence, the SSU notified Kadyrov in absentia of suspicion under the article on war crimes. The maximum possible sentence is 12 years in prison.

Earlier, in August 2022, the special service qualified the dictator's actions as preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, its justification and encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. On this charge, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with confiscation of property.

"Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the suspect to justice for crimes against our state and its citizens," the agency summarized.