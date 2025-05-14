SBU: Poltava region resident preparing Russian strikes on military hospitals detained

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

A 36-year-old man suspected of adjusting Russia's strikes on military hospitals in the region has been detained in Poltava region. This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

As law enforcement officers found out, the man supported "racism" in Telegram channels and came to the attention of Russian military intelligence (GRU). On the instructions of his supervisor, he "secretly" found out information about medical institutions of the Defense Forces from his friends, and then went to the area to check the collected data.

Also, in preparation for enemy attacks, the man tried to calculate the combat positions and patrol routes of mobile air defense fire groups, investigators report.

The man was detained at his place of residence, his cell phone and SIM cards, which he periodically changed to conceal his communication with the occupiers, were seized. the "GRU agent" was notified of suspicion of treason and taken into custody.

The man may face life imprisonment.

The SBU also proactively took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces.

on May 12, it became known that a canteen worker in Sloviansk, who spied on the military.

On May 13, the SBU announced the detention of a Russian agent who was preparing to attack the power grids of the Rivne NPP.

On May 14, the SBU reported the detention of a Moldovan native, who helped Russia break into the Dnipro region.

