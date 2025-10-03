Ukraine to approve new search sites for victims of Volyn tragedy in Poland

Poland will be allowed to search for bodies of dead citizens in Lviv and Rivne regions

Vasyl Bodnar (Photo: x.com/VasylBodnar)

Ukraine may issue new permits to Poland to search for and exhume the victims of the Volyn tragedy. This was reported by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar in an interview with Ukrinform.

The work permit may be issued in the coming weeks.

"We have reached the relevant agreements with Poland, which are being implemented. We expect to continue work at other locations at the request of both the Ukrainian and Polish parties. The Ukrainian side is ready for this and will issue permits in the near future," he said .

These are the settlements of Huta Penyatska in Lviv region and Vuhillya in Rivne region.

In addition, the Polish side provided search operations in the village of Jurechkowo, Podkarpackie Voivodeship, near the Ukrainian border. The Polish Institute of National Remembrance, local authorities, police and relevant services are cooperating in the excavations.

"We are pleased with Poland's assistance in conducting search operations in Yurechkove, all the necessary conditions have been created. The search will last up to three weeks, it is too early to talk about the results of the work," Bodnar said .