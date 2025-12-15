Ukrainian tried to break through the border to Romania on a motorcycle – video
On the evening of December 14, at the Porubne checkpoint, a Ukrainian tried to cross the border with Romania without passing border and customs control. He was detained, told at the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
The report states that the man arrived at the checkpoint on a motorcycle and intended to travel abroad, knowing that he had no reason to leave Ukraine. He was not going to pass control and tried to break through the checkpoint at high speed.
Border guards responded, sent the "Barrier" command and detained the offender. He was a resident of Lviv region born in 1992.
Reports were drawn up against the detainee for malicious disobedience to a lawful order of a State Border Guard Service officer and for attempting to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine. He faces administrative arrest for up to 15 days.
The man and his motorcycle were handed over to the National Police.
- In early November, in Transcarpathia, near the border established concrete blocks to prevent attempts to break through the border.
- on November 25, it became known that in Transcarpathia, border guards, the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine exposed a channel for smuggling men abroad – they were transported in a collection vehicle.
