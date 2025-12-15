Ukrainian tried to break through the border to Romania on a motorcycle – video

Ukrainian detained at Porubne checkpoint as he tried to enter Romania on a motorcycle without documents

A man's motorcycle (Photo: State Border Guard Service)

On the evening of December 14, at the Porubne checkpoint, a Ukrainian tried to cross the border with Romania without passing border and customs control. He was detained, told at the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The report states that the man arrived at the checkpoint on a motorcycle and intended to travel abroad, knowing that he had no reason to leave Ukraine. He was not going to pass control and tried to break through the checkpoint at high speed.

Border guards responded, sent the "Barrier" command and detained the offender. He was a resident of Lviv region born in 1992.

Reports were drawn up against the detainee for malicious disobedience to a lawful order of a State Border Guard Service officer and for attempting to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine. He faces administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

The man and his motorcycle were handed over to the National Police.

REFERENCE The "Barrier" command is an alarm signal that means immediate blocking of the checkpoint and stopping the movement of vehicles due to an attempt to break through the border