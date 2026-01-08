Voting for the tenth finalist of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 has started

Ukrainians over 14 years old will be able to vote for the tenth finalist of the National Selection until January 13

The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 (Photo: Georgios Kefalas/EPA)

On Thursday, January 8, the voting for the tenth finalist of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 started. About reported in the contest's Facebook account.

The names of the nine finalists are already known. Now Ukrainians will choose the tenth. He or she will perform live on February 7 and compete for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna.

The voting will last from 10:00 on January 8 to 10:00 on January 13. Ukrainians over the age of 14 will be able to participate. You can vote in the Diia app in the Services → Polls section.

The list of applicants for participation in the final of the National Selection:

→ KHAYAT – Herts;

→ Karyotype – DNA;

→ MON FIA – Do You Hear Me?

→ ANSTAY – by the way;

→ Marta Adamchuk – Silvered Pines;

→ OKS – SAY IT ALL.

At the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 won Austrian singer JJ. That's why the 70th Song Contest will be held in the capital of the country, Vienna. The semifinals will take place on May 12 and 14, and the final on May 16 at the country's largest indoor arena, the Wiener Stadthalle.

December 3, 2025 the names became known of nine finalists of the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.