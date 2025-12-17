War, corruption and destruction: Ukrainians asked about the most important problems of the country

Ukrainians are most concerned about fighting, bribery and damage to homes and critical facilities

Attack on Zaporizhzhia (Illustrative photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA / Facebook)

Ukrainian citizens consider the most important problems of today to be fighting at the front – This opinion was expressed by 68% of respondents. About this testify the results of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center's sociological service.

Among the most important problems, respondents also mentioned bribery and corruption in the government (45%). Ukrainians consider the following to be significant problems destruction of housing as a result of rocket and drone attacks – 40% of respondents indicated this. Another 38% are concerned about destruction of infrastructure, а 30% – interruptions in communications, electricity, water, gas and other basic services.

Among the socio-economic problems, 29% of respondents mentioned low salaries and pensions, 27% – rising prices for basic goods and inflation, and 25% – high utility tariffs.

Another 19% of respondents pointed to social stratification and the growing gap between the rich and the poor. 17% of respondents named mobilization as a problem, and 13% mentioned bribery and corruption in the judicial system.

Also, 13.5% of citizens mentioned poor quality or inaccessible health care, 12% of the population noted the massive outflow of citizens abroad and insufficient social protection.

The rise in crime and lack of safety on the streets is a concern for 6.5% of respondents. Another 6% pointed to a shortage of labor, and the same number of respondents said they were underemployed and unemployed. Poor quality or inaccessible education is considered a problem by 5.5% of respondents.

Less than 5% of respondents named each of the other problems, including drug addiction, alcoholism, lack of freedom and democracy, unfavorable conditions for small and medium-sized businesses, poor environmental conditions, insufficient protection of the Ukrainian language, poor road conditions, freedom of religion, problems of inter-church relations, oppression of national minority languages, and interethnic and interethnic problems.

Answering the question "What problems are or will be relevant for your family in the near future?" respondents most often mentioned:

→ Russian shelling (60%);

→ decrease or loss of basic income (44%)

→ the threat of losing their homes, including due to shelling (27%);

→ corruption of officials and officials (23%);

→ lack of access to quality, appropriate treatment or medical care (22%);

→ illness (20%);

→ loss of work, business (14%);

→ the need to leave the country (9%);

→ inability to find a job and deterioration of working conditions at the workplace (8%);

→ the need to find housing and an increase in crime (7%);

→ poor environment, including polluted air and water in the place of residence (6%);

→ hunger (5%).

REFERENCE The face-to-face survey was conducted from November 11 to 18, 2025, in the government-controlled areas where there are no hostilities.

