Almost a third of respondents believe that the war will end no earlier than 2027

Kyiv (Illustrative photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA)

Less than a quarter of Ukrainians expect that Russia's war against Ukraine will end in the relatively near future. This is stated in the survey, He is a graduate of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

According to its results, 9% of Ukrainians expect the war to end by early 2026 (18% in September) and only 14% expect it to end at least in the first half of 2026 (15% in September). That is, only a quarter of Ukrainians expect it to end in the relatively near future.

11% of Ukrainians said that the war would end in the second half of 2026 (12% before), 32% said it would end in 2027 or later (the same number before).

At the same time, one in three respondents (33%, up from 23% in September) answered "I don't know."

Infographics: KIIS

At the same time, 63% of Ukrainians continue to say that they are ready to endure the war as long as necessary (62% in September). Another 1% said they were ready to endure it for about a year.

A shorter period (six months or a few months) was mentioned by 15% of respondents (in September, the number was 21%, but the number of those who could not answer the question increased from 13% to 21%).

Infographics: KIIS

REFERENCE The survey was conducted by November 26 – December 13, 2025 on KIIS's own initiative. Sociologists interviewed by phone, 547 respondents over the age of 18 living in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 5.6% for indicators close to 50%, 4.8% for indicators close to 25%, 3.4% for indicators close to 10%, and 2.5% for indicators close to 5%.

On September 16, KIIS published a poll that revealed that 56% of Ukrainians expect of a new Russian attack even in the event of a European peace plan.

October 9, KIIS poll showed the poll shows that 54% of Ukrainians are categorically against any territorial concessions.