Zelensky signs law on guaranteed vacations for military

The law will come into force one month after signing

Pavlo Palisa (Photo: facebook.com/Pavlo.Palisa)

On August 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law No. 13235 on granting military personnel guaranteed leave. This was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

The law guarantees that a serviceman will be able to receive 15 days out of 30 annual basic leave. The other half will be granted depending on the capabilities of the unit.

The document also guarantees an additional 14 days of vacation for combatants who were inactive during martial law. In addition, contract soldiers aged 18-24 who do not have higher education and are studying will be entitled to leave to take exams.

"Let me remind you that the law comes into force one month after its publication," Palisa said .