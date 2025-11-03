In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, on the night of November 3, the Special Operations Forces managed to undermine Russian logistics and create a fuel shortage, reported.

Near the town of Dovzhansk, the enemy's fuel and lubricants unloading point was hit. And near the village of Rozkishne, an SSO unit destroyed a logistics warehouse for Russians.

As a result of successful actions, a fuel shortage was created and the enemy's logistics within the Russian Federation's "Center" group of troops were disrupted.

"The best battle won is the one where the enemy could not come," the military said.

november 2 The SBU hit the Russian port of Tuapse and set fire to a tanker. The port's loading infrastructure was also damaged.

On the night of November 3, the Defense Forces hit the Saratov Oil Refinery, , the General Staff.

reported