Former national team player passed medical examination and chose his own unit in the Armed Forces, military says

Denys Harmash (Photo: koaf.com.ua)

Former football player of the national team of Ukraine Denys Harmash mobilized after he was detained by the military personnel of the Territorial Recruitment Center. About reported in the Kyiv City SEC and JV.

The military denied the information that Garmash was allegedly forcibly detained and extorted a bribe. According to the TCC, the citizen was taken to the Pechersk military commissariat to clarify the information. He had no reservations or deferments from mobilization.

Garmash was sent to undergo a military medical examination, after which he talked to recruiters and chose to serve in one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"There have been no complaints about illegal actions of the military personnel of the territorial center for recruitment and social support," the TCC emphasized.

Reference. Denys Harmash played for the Ukrainian national team as well as the youth national team. He won the 2009 UEFA European Under-19 Championship and was recognized as the best player of the tournament. From 2007 to 2021, he played for the national team of Ukraine, and also played for Dynamo Kyiv and Metalist Kharkiv, Turkish Rizespor and Croatian FC Osijek.