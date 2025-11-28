Footballer Denys Harmash mobilized: TCC denies use of force
Former football player of the national team of Ukraine Denys Harmash mobilized after he was detained by the military personnel of the Territorial Recruitment Center. About reported in the Kyiv City SEC and JV.
The military denied the information that Garmash was allegedly forcibly detained and extorted a bribe. According to the TCC, the citizen was taken to the Pechersk military commissariat to clarify the information. He had no reservations or deferments from mobilization.
Garmash was sent to undergo a military medical examination, after which he talked to recruiters and chose to serve in one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"There have been no complaints about illegal actions of the military personnel of the territorial center for recruitment and social support," the TCC emphasized.
- on November 11, military ombudsman Reshetylova reported that among the TCC employees there are suicides.
- on November 13, a spokesperson for the Poltava TCC stated that forced mobilization of persons liable for military service is legal, but not the norm.
