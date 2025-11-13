Spokesperson for the Poltava CCC: Forced mobilization of persons liable for military service is legal, but not normal

Roman Istomin (Photo: facebook.com/Roman.Istomin.1)

Bringing people liable for military service to the Territorial Recruitment Centers under duress is a completely legal action. This was stated by Roman Istomin, a spokesman for the Poltava Regional Recruiting Center and JV, in an interview with Glavkom.

"I know that I will again receive a portion of negative feedback for these words, but I will say it like it is: the forced delivery of conscripts is legal. This is an abnormal phenomenon for a peaceful country, but a necessary step in wartime," he said .

Istomin reminded that Ukraine has voluntary service under a contract and mandatory service under mobilization. And it is this compulsory service that has turned into forced service because men who are liable for military service do not want to fulfill their duty.

"If a citizen refuses to perform compulsory service, only forced delivery by the police remains," he said .

According to him, being brought to the MCC does not mean immediate mobilization. Often, a person is sent to a military medical commission, and then it turns out that he or she has a deferral, but the documents are not executed. However, without any clarification of these details, scandalous stories appear about being "taken off the street" or "drafted with a deferral".

As for the videos of forced mobilization, or so-called busification, each case is checked after an order from the headquarters or a request from the police, Istomin said.

"We prepare explanations, attach documents, and then draw conclusions. If it turns out that something was illegal, it is already the responsibility of law enforcement. I have a negative attitude to such stories. This is not what mobilization should look like in a civilized country. But when people do not come, when they ignore the law, then only the forced option remains," he said .

According to the TCC spokesperson, even if every soldier has a body camera, it will not stop the distortion of facts.