Judokas from Russia are allowed to participate in world competitions under the flag of their country

Judokas from the Russian Federation (Photo: Russian Judo Federation)

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has canceled the neutral status for athletes from Russia and allowed them to compete under its flag and anthem. About the decision of the federation said november 27.

"The Executive Committee has voted to allow Russian athletes to compete again under the flag, anthem and symbols of their country, starting with the 2025 Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi," the statement reads.

The federation said that Russia has historically been a leading country in world judo and that a full return would "enrich the competition at all levels." Earlier, the committee had fully restored national representation for Belarusian athletes and deemed it appropriate to do the same for Russians.

The IJF stated that it remains committed to the principle of equal treatment of all members without discrimination. And according to the Olympic Charter and sporting principles, sport is supposed to be practiced and presented without any discrimination.

"Sport is the last bridge that unites people and nations in the most difficult conflict situations and conditions. Athletes are not responsible for the decisions of governments or other national institutions, and it is our duty to protect sport and our athletes. Judo always promotes friendship, respect, solidarity and peace," the federation said.

Russia has already reacted to this decision, calling it "historic"