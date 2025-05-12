13 people killed in Indonesia during disposal of old ammunition

It is reported that locals often come to the sites of ammunition destruction to collect scrap metal

Christomei Sianturi (Photo: Antara news)

In Indonesia, 13 people died in West Java during the disposal of expired ammunition. This was reported by Indonesian media, including Kompas.tv

According to the head of the Indonesian Armed Forces Information Center, Major General Kristomei Sianturi, the incident occurred around 09:30 (12:30 Kyiv time) in the village of Sagara, Cibalong district.

According to him, a catastrophe occurred at the site of the munitions explosion, killing 13 people: nine civilians and four soldiers. Among the military were a colonel, a major and two privates.

All the victims were evacuated to Pameung Peuk Regional Hospital in Garut for autopsies. According to preliminary reports, a bomb exploded, which has not yet been defused.

"Due to the need to secure the site of the explosion, there are fears that another explosion could occur," Sianturi said .

According to Sianturi, locals often come to the sites where ammunition is being cleared. They usually collect used metal cases for resale.

"Usually, after the explosive works are completed, people come there to collect the remains of explosions, whether it is metal remnants, copper or iron from grenades or mortars... Maybe there was a second explosion or a detonator that didn't work before, so when people came there, there was a second explosion," he said .