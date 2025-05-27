47 people injured, four seriously, after car ploughs into crowd in Liverpool

Police said they were not treating the incident as terrorism.

The scene of the accident in Liverpool (Photo: ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA)

A car plowed into a crowd of fans in Liverpool on the evening of May 26, injuring 47 people, four of whom were seriously injured. Police are not treating the incident as terrorism and have no other suspects, apart from the driver who was arrested, the Associated Press reports .

According to the agency, citing the Ambulance Service, a total of 47 people were injured in the accident, 27 of whom were taken to local hospitals, while the others received treatment at the scene. There were no reports of fatalities.

Rescuers freed the four victims from under the van, which had been thrown onto them by the impact of the car. The van had to be lifted.

Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotherham said four of the injured were in a "very serious condition in hospital".

Merseyside Police, where Liverpool is located, said they were not treating the incident as terrorism. According to the investigation, the suspect acted alone.

Law enforcement has not named the 53-year-old Liverpool man who is believed to have been driving the minivan that plowed into the crowd. His motives are still unknown.

The incident occurred during a parade to celebrate Liverpool's Premier League victory. City officials estimated that up to a million people were on the streets during the celebrations.