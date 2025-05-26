Car drives into crowd of fans in Liverpool
A car drove into a crowd of fans during a parade to celebrate Liverpool's Premier League victory, prompting police to arrest a 53-year-old local man shortly after, Reuters reports.
Merseyside Police, where Liverpool is located, said several pedestrians were hit.
"We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area," law enforcement officials said.
They said that "extensive enquiries" is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
One of the videos, allegedly from the scene, is circulating on social media:
What the hell. 😳— ꪶꪊꪀꪖ ᥫ᭡ (@LunaDeCafe) May 26, 2025
Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/Bs4bTb33wX
Reuters reported that unverified video on social media showed people lying on the road. A Reuters photographer saw emergency workers carrying victims on stretchers to ambulances and debris strewn across the road. A tent was set up at the scene.
Police are asked not to speculate about the circumstances of the incident.
"A video on social media showed a car driving at speed into fans lining the street, at one point appearing to swerve away from the most densely crowded area .Police surrounded the vehicle shortly afterwards, and other videos showed angry fans attempting to reach the driver," the media outlet reported.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the events in Liverpool "appalling" and said he was being kept informed. The politician asked for the police to be given "the space they need to investigate."
Liverpool Football Club said it was in direct contact with the police regarding the incident.
- On April 26, an SUV drove into a crowd at a Filipino community festival in the Canadian city of Vancouver, killing 11 people and injuring more than 20.
- The Vancouver resident accused in the incident was being treated by a psychiatrist but was deemed not to pose a threat to public safety.