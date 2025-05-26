Car drives into crowd of fans in Liverpool

Police said that "extensive enquiries" is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the incident

Photo: ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA

A car drove into a crowd of fans during a parade to celebrate Liverpool's Premier League victory, prompting police to arrest a 53-year-old local man shortly after, Reuters reports.

Merseyside Police, where Liverpool is located, said several pedestrians were hit.

"We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area," law enforcement officials said.

They said that "extensive enquiries" is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

One of the videos, allegedly from the scene, is circulating on social media:

Reuters reported that unverified video on social media showed people lying on the road. A Reuters photographer saw emergency workers carrying victims on stretchers to ambulances and debris strewn across the road. A tent was set up at the scene.

Police are asked not to speculate about the circumstances of the incident.

"A video on social media showed a car driving at speed into fans lining the street, at one point appearing to swerve away from the most densely crowded area .Police surrounded the vehicle shortly afterwards, and other videos showed angry fans attempting to reach the driver," the media outlet reported.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the events in Liverpool "appalling" and said he was being kept informed. The politician asked for the police to be given "the space they need to investigate."

Liverpool Football Club said it was in direct contact with the police regarding the incident.