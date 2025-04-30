The driver who drove into a crowd in Vancouver was treated by a psychiatrist, but was considered safe

At the time of the attack, the man was on a so-called long vacation, doctors said

The crime scene in Vancouver (Photo: JUSTINE BEAULIEU-POUDRIER / EPA)

A Vancouver man accused of killing 11 people and injuring more than two dozen when his SUV drove into a crowd of visitors to a festival of the city's Filipino community was undergoing psychiatric treatment. At the time of the attack, he was not considered a threat to public safety. This was reported by NBC News.

The suspect, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was under the supervision of a mental health team, according to Vancouver Coastal Health Services. He was on a so-called extended leave under the Mental Health Act.

Extended leave is intended to help people follow their treatment plan while returning to the community.

"If a person is unable or refuses to follow the established care or treatment plan, the mental health team has the right to return them to the hospital," doctors said .

According to the service, there was no indication that Lo was not following his treatment plan or posing a threat to public safety.