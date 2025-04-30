The driver who drove into a crowd in Vancouver was treated by a psychiatrist, but was considered safe
A Vancouver man accused of killing 11 people and injuring more than two dozen when his SUV drove into a crowd of visitors to a festival of the city's Filipino community was undergoing psychiatric treatment. At the time of the attack, he was not considered a threat to public safety. This was reported by NBC News.
The suspect, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was under the supervision of a mental health team, according to Vancouver Coastal Health Services. He was on a so-called extended leave under the Mental Health Act.
Extended leave is intended to help people follow their treatment plan while returning to the community.
"If a person is unable or refuses to follow the established care or treatment plan, the mental health team has the right to return them to the hospital," doctors said .
According to the service, there was no indication that Lo was not following his treatment plan or posing a threat to public safety.
- The incident occurred around 20:00 on Saturday, April 26 in Vancouver, near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, a festival dedicated to the Philippine national hero, was taking place. A man drove an SUV into the crowd.
- On the evening of April 27, it was reported that at least 11 people were killed and dozens injured .
- On April 28, the Vancouver prosecutor's office charged 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo with eight counts of second-degree murder.