A military drone was found on the beach in Burgas, Bulgaria – photos
On Friday, September 12, a military drone was spotted on a beach in Bulgaria. About it said the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
A specialized group from the Burgas Naval Base of the Bulgarian Navy performed a reconnaissance and transportation task for a drone that was thrown out of the sea onto the North Beach of Burgas.
A report of a UAV detection was received by 112.
After reconnaissance, the object was identified as an aircraft that did not contain explosives and did not pose a threat. With the permission of the Chief of Naval Staff, a specialized group transported the object to the Burgas Naval Base.
The soldiers acted at the request of the governor of the Burgas region and with a positive resolution of the chief of defense.
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense did not specify who the drone belongs to.
- On September 12, NATO announced that it would hold operation Eastern Sentinel in response to airspace violations, in particular by Russian drones in Poland.
- Asked whether targets over western Ukraine will be shot down, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe said that in this operation NATO focuses on the defense of its territory.
Comments (0)