A military drone was found on the beach in Burgas, Bulgaria – photos

A drone was thrown out of the sea onto the North Beach of Burgas

Drone (Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Defense)

On Friday, September 12, a military drone was spotted on a beach in Bulgaria. About it said the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

A specialized group from the Burgas Naval Base of the Bulgarian Navy performed a reconnaissance and transportation task for a drone that was thrown out of the sea onto the North Beach of Burgas.

A report of a UAV detection was received by 112.

After reconnaissance, the object was identified as an aircraft that did not contain explosives and did not pose a threat. With the permission of the Chief of Naval Staff, a specialized group transported the object to the Burgas Naval Base.

The soldiers acted at the request of the governor of the Burgas region and with a positive resolution of the chief of defense.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense did not specify who the drone belongs to.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria

On September 12, NATO announced that it would hold operation Eastern Sentinel in response to airspace violations, in particular by Russian drones in Poland.

Asked whether targets over western Ukraine will be shot down, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe said that in this operation NATO focuses on the defense of its territory.