A military drone was found on the beach in Burgas, Bulgaria – photos
Drone (Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Defense)

On Friday, September 12, a military drone was spotted on a beach in Bulgaria. About it said the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

A specialized group from the Burgas Naval Base of the Bulgarian Navy performed a reconnaissance and transportation task for a drone that was thrown out of the sea onto the North Beach of Burgas.

A report of a UAV detection was received by 112.

After reconnaissance, the object was identified as an aircraft that did not contain explosives and did not pose a threat. With the permission of the Chief of Naval Staff, a specialized group transported the object to the Burgas Naval Base.

The soldiers acted at the request of the governor of the Burgas region and with a positive resolution of the chief of defense.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense did not specify who the drone belongs to.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria
