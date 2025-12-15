After seven years of drought, Morocco is hit by sudden flood: dozens of people killed – video

At least 37 people died and 32 others were injured in Safa due to bad weather

The city of Safi in Morocco (Photo: Wikipedia)

Morocco, which has been suffering from severe drought for the seventh year in a row, has faced a flash flood. The bad weather in the city of Safi on December 14 led to the death of more than three dozen people, according to Al Arabiya English, Arab News with reference to local authorities and Deutsche Welle.

In an hour of heavy rain, the city received enough precipitation to flood at least 70 homes and businesses in the historic old town. Streams of water washed cars and garbage cans off the streets and damaged many roads.

So far, at least 37 people have been killed and 32 injured. The victims were taken to hospitals, and most of them have been discharged.

On Sunday evening, the water level dropped. Rescuers continued to search for other possible victims.

The heavy rains and snowfall in the country came after a seven-year severe drought that dried up some of Morocco's largest reservoirs. According to the General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM), 2024 was the hottest year in the country's history with an average precipitation deficit of 24.7%.

The Meteorological Service predicts new heavy rains on Tuesday in the country.

Des violentes inondations ont frappé la province de safi et ont fait plusieurs morts et blessés, de tout cœur avec les habitants de safi? pic.twitter.com/lyaD09C3Vs - ninaben (@Kaina999ben) December 15, 2025

سيدة رجعت من الموت المسكينة... ?



إنقاذ بائعة فخار جرفتها مياة الأمطار بباب الشعبة بمدينة #آسفي⁉️ pic.twitter.com/Lo021B6328 - سحاب | sahab (@sahabnews1) December 15, 2025