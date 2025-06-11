American society divided by deportations – Tufts University professor

Protests in Los Angeles (Photo: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER)

Society in the United States is divided over the methods of mass deportation of illegal immigrants. Despite the fact that most Americans approve of the idea of "getting it right" they are divided on the question of how to do it. This opinion was expressed in a comment to Liga.net by Volodymyr Dubovik, a visiting professor at Tufts University (USA).

"Some say – that's right, let them bring order with a tough hand. Others – no, it's not possible, it has to be done according to the law, otherwise it's not the United States. A system of checks and balances should be in place," explained Dubovyk.

He noted that the divide in America is also between the federal government and the states. Governors and their voters do not want to be interfered with in local affairs through their heads. There is a divide between the predominantly Democratic metropolitan areas and the conservative rural areas.

The professor predicts that, most likely, the protests will be brought under control, and more National Guardsmen will be deployed if necessary. But it is unknown whether the local police will support the "feds." While the mayor of Los Angeles said that she "will not help catch people like animals and throw them in jail."

Most of the recent arrests were made in factories while people were working, Dubovik said. There is a network of organizations in the state of California that support migrants.

"Many of the migrants, although they live illegally, have not committed any crimes. They have been in the US for years, decades. A big problem is the separation of families, when parents entered illegally, and their children were born in the US and are citizens," said Dubovyk.