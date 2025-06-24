Analyst Kraev on the "truce" in the Middle East: There is no result, but there are loud statements by Trump

The issue of the truce between Iran and Israel is wishful thinking on the part of the US President, the expert says

Air defense in Israel (Photo: Atef Safadi/EPA)

The ceasefire between Iran and Israel lasted less than a few hours, and the only thing that happened was that the President of the United States Donald Trump declared his achievements. This opinion was expressed in a commentary to LIGA.net by Oleksandr Kraev, Head of the North America Program at the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism".

According to him, Trump does not need results, but it is important to show that he is doing something and achieving something – "I promised to end wars, and I am doing it." The analyst recalled that the American president has recently joined the conflict in the Middle East himself.

He noted that, as in the case of Ukraine, Trump initially attacked not the enemy, Iran, but the ally, Israel, for violating the ceasefire.

"He also says the same thing about Russian aggression when he calls on the victim and the aggressor to exercise restraint. The ceasefire has no particular results, but there are Trump's loud statements, wishful thinking," Kraev said .