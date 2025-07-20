Another humanitarian ship is heading to Gaza, but this time without Greta Thunberg

Humanitarian ship "Handala" (Photo: @Shut_downAmazon)

The ship "Handala," belonging to the "Freedom Flotilla Coalition" organization, is departing for Gaza with humanitarian aid on July 20 from Italy. This was announced by the organization... reported on the X network.

The crew hopes to complete the mission that the passengers of the yacht "Madlen" with environmental activist Greta Thunberg on board could not complete in June.

The vessel allegedly attempted to "break the Gaza blockade and deliver humanitarian aid" to the enclave.

There are 21 people on board the "Hanhdali," including two members of the French Parliament, Emma Furro and Gabriel Catalu.

Also among the activists are American actor Jacob Berger, Palestinian activist Huda Amrayy, journalists, and others.

Israel imposed a blockade on the region in 2007. The following year, five ships of the "Freedom Flotilla" managed to reach Gaza, but in 2010, an attempt to break the blockade ended in a shootout with Israeli soldiers. During the storming of the ship, at least nine people died, and another 60 were injured. The death of the mission participants sparked a wave of protests and condemnation of the actions of the Israeli army. In turn, Israel accused the organizers of the action of provocation.