Bloomberg: Erdogan wants to return S-400 to Russia to improve relations with the US

Turkish President raises the issue of S-400 systems during a meeting with the Russian dictator in Turkmenistan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: Halden Krog/EPA)

Turkey is seeking to return the S-400 air defense systems it purchased from Russia almost 10 years ago, putting an end to a controversial deal that has strained its relations with the United States and other NATO members. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

The article states that the return of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems will potentially allow Ankara to purchase American F-35 fighters, which it has long been counting on.

The interlocutors said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the issue of S-400 systems at a meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan last week. Earlier, similar discussions were held between officials of the two countries.

The Erdoğan administration and the Turkish Defense Ministry declined to comment. The Kremlin denied that such a request was made during the meeting between the two leaders.

Erdoğan's actions were the result of increased pressure from Washington to give up advanced Russian technologies. The question of Ankara's desire to resume participation in the F-35 program was discussed during Erdoğan's meeting with the US President Donald Trump at the White House in September.

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said earlier this month that Ankara is close to abandoning the S-400, predicting that the issue could be resolved within the next four to six months.

According to the interlocutors, the rejection of Russian military equipment could significantly improve relations with the United States, paving the way for the lifting of US sanctions against the Turkish defense industry and providing Ankara with access to F-35 fighter jets. A senior Turkish diplomat recently stated that he expects sanctions to be lifted next year.

Turkey acquired the system during a period of alienation from its NATO allies that began during the presidency of Barack Obama in the United States and intensified after the failed coup attempt against Erdoğan in 2016. At the time, Turkey also sought to purchase US Patriot systems, but claimed that Washington had no intention of concluding a deal.

Turkey also expects to be compensated for the money spent on the acquisition of Russian facilities. According to the interlocutors, Ankara is considering offsetting these costs against oil and gas imports from Russia, but such a mechanism would require separate negotiations.

However, the cost of the S-400 missiles and radars pales in comparison to the diplomatic capital that Turkey could gain in relations with NATO allies – and Trump in particular – if it were to abandon the system, the interlocutors added.

