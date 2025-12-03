Boomberg: The US is tightening migration restrictions. The list of "banned" countries will grow

Trump administration plans to expand the list of countries with a travel ban and suspend immigration applications from 19 countries

US President Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/Will Oliver)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump is planning new migration restrictions. The list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States is expected to be expanded in the near future. About reports Bloomberg cited an unnamed official from the Department of Homeland Security.

The Trump administration is expected to expand the travel ban to about 30 countries. An updated list of countries should be available soon.

Currently, there is a full blockade for citizens of 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Citizens of Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela face partial restrictions.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has also announced the suspension of all immigration applications. This applies to citizens or persons originating from 19 countries that are already subject to restrictions. These applications include, in particular, green card applications.

The United States is also initiating a comprehensive review of all granted authorizations. This applies to persons from the following countries who entered the United States after the start of the 46th US President's administration Joe Biden.