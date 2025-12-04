Britain and Norway to create a joint fleet to track Russian ships

The Treaty is intended to strengthen the security of the North Atlantic and NATO

Type 26 frigate (Photo: Wikipedia)

The United Kingdom and Norway are preparing to sign an important defense treaty that provides for the creation of a joint navy to track Russian submarines in the North Atlantic. The announcement was made during a meeting between the British Prime Minister Kira Starmera with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Garr Støre at Lossiemouth Air Force Base in northern Scotland, transmits The Independent.

The purpose of the pact is to protect undersea internet cables and pipelines, which have become more vulnerable due to increased Russian activity. According to the British Ministry of Defense, the number of Russian ships near Britain has increased by 30% over the past two years.

"In this time of deep global instability, with more Russian ships in our waters, we must work with international partners to protect our national security," Starmer said.

The fleet will include at least 13 anti-submarine vessels from both countries. The basis will be Type 26 frigates, and at least five ships will be Norwegian.

The Royal Navy will receive modern Norwegian naval strike missiles capable of hitting enemy ships at a distance of more than 100 miles (about 160 km). London will also join the Norwegian program to develop unmanned ships and underwater systems.

The British Marines will be training in Norway in extreme cold to improve combat readiness. Joint military exercises are also planned.

The British and Norwegian authorities say the deal will enhance the protection of critical infrastructure and strengthen NATO's northern flank in the face of growing risks from Russia.

"Thanks to this agreement reached at Lunn House, we will patrol the North Atlantic as one, conduct joint exercises in the Arctic and develop modern equipment that will keep our citizens safe now and in the future. We are stepping up our European security posture and implementing our NATO plan," the UK Defense Secretary emphasized John Healy.

The agreement was named Lunna House, after a base in the Shetland Islands used by Norwegian rebels during World War II. The document is scheduled to be signed during Starmer's meeting with Sturgeon at a military base in Scotland.