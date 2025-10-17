British Prince Andrew renounced the title of Duke of York: what is the reason?

Prince Andrew (Photo: Andy Rain/EPA)

The younger brother of Britain's King Charles III, Prince Andrew, has renounced the use of his title of Duke of York after years of criticism over his behavior and ties to American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This is stated in his statement, reports the agency Reuters.

The reputation of Andrew, younger brother of King Charles and son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has taken a hit in recent years, particularly because of his ties to Epstein.

In a statement, Andrew said the "constant allegations against me" were detracting from the work of his older brother and the wider work of the British royal family.

"Therefore, I will no longer use the title or the honors that have been bestowed upon me. As I have said before, I strongly deny the allegations against me," he said.

Andrew, 65, eighth in line to the British throne, was once considered a brilliant naval officer and served in the military during the Falklands War with Argentina in the 1980s. In 2022, he was stripped of most of his titles and removed from royal duties because of his ties to Epstein.

That year, he settled a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who died in April. The woman accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. Andrew has always denied her story.