Chinese hackers attacked the US Nuclear Security Administration – Bloomberg

A division of the U.S. Department of Energy is responsible for the production and dismantling of nuclear weapons

Illustrative photo: Unsplash

Cybercriminals linked to China have attacked the National Nuclear Security Administration of the United States Department of Energy. This was reported... reports Bloomberg, citing an unnamed source.

Hackers exploited vulnerabilities in Microsoft SharePoint software to penetrate the facility responsible for the production and dismantling of nuclear weapons.

According to the source speaking to the media, no confidential or secret information was leaked as a result of the cyberattack.

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy confirmed the attack to Bloomberg. They stated that the agency was targeted on July 18th, but the impact was limited.

According to the agency, systems belonging to the US Department of Education, the Florida Department of Revenue, and some other institutions were also subjected to cyberattacks.

Previously, Microsoft Corporation named Three groups of hackers, supported by the Chinese government, are exploiting SharePoint vulnerabilities to penetrate organizations worldwide. These groups are Linen Typhoon, Violet Typhoon, and Storm-2603.

The company stated that corrected the errors, but as of today, according to Bloomberg, attacks have been recorded on 60 institutions, including energy sector organizations, consulting firms, and universities in the United States.

The hackers also used the software to hack into the systems of national governments from Europe to the Middle East, the agency's sources said.