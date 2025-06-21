Court blocks Trump administration's attempt to limit Harvard admissions to foreigners

Judge Allison Burrows has suspended the Department of Homeland Security's order banning foreigners from entering Harvard

Harvard University (Photo: Cj Gunther/EPA)

A federal judge has indefinitely blocked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's attempt to revoke Harvard University's right to teach international students, The Hill newspaper reported.

Judge Allison Burrows said in late May that she would grant Harvard's request. Her ruling went into full effect on Friday, June 20.

The document requires the administration of US President Donald Trump to submit a report within 72 hours on how it is implementing this decision.

Last month, the US Department of Homeland Security stripped Harvard of its ability to participate in the Student Exchange Program starting in the 2025-2026 academic year, effectively blocking its ability to teach international students.

It's part of a broader fight the administration is waging with the university over its refusal to meet a list of demands that include changes to admissions and hiring policies, as well as a stronger stance against anti-Semitism.