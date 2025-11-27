Court in Poland arrests two Ukrainians in absentia for sabotage on railroad

A court in Warsaw granted the prosecutor's request to detain two Ukrainian citizens who fled to Belarus

Sabotage in Poland (Photo: Wojtek Jargilo/EPA)

A court in Poland has imposed a pre-trial restraint on Yevhen I. and Aleksander K., suspects in the sabotage attacks on the railroad on November 15 and 16. This was reported by the media RMF24.

The two Ukrainians who traveled to Belarus will be sent to custody for a period of two months from the moment of detention.

Read also Railway sabotage in Poland: why Ukraine should share its experience of countering Russia

After the hearing, Artur Kaznowski, prosecutor of the Mazowiecki Branch of the Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the National Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw, announced that the court had granted the prosecutor's request to take the men into custody.

The court's decision, according to the criminal procedure rules, is the first step towards issuing an arrest warrant for these men, which will be followed by an international arrest warrant and possibly an Interpol Red Notice.

The prosecutor's office accused two Ukrainian citizens, Alexander K. and Evgeny I., of committing acts of terrorist sabotage on behalf of Russia's intelligence services against Poland. This is an aggravated charge under three articles – a form of espionage in the form of acts of sabotage on behalf of a foreign intelligence service, creating a threat of a catastrophe in land traffic, and the use of explosives.

This charge carries a penalty of life imprisonment.

In Poland, on November 16, there were the railroads were damaged on the route to the border with Ukraine. Prime Minister Tusk called the incident an act of sabotage.

On November 18, he said that Poland suspects two Ukrainians in the bombing of the railroad, who came from Belarus on the orders of the Russian Federation and fled to the same country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to accusations against citizens.