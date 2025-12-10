Court in Spain suspends case on murder of pilot who flew Mi-8 to Ukraine

For almost two years, the investigation has failed to identify the organizers and instigators of the murder of Maksym Kuzminov

In Spain, a judge has ordered the case to be temporarily suspended due to the lack of an identified person involved in the murder of Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who had driven a helicopter to Ukraine. About said press service of the General Council of the Judiciary of Spain.

The decision to suspend the case was made by a court in the Spanish city of Villajoyosa after a report stated that "it was not possible to identify the perpetrator, nor the executor or the customer of the victim's shooting."

The crime took place in Villajoyosa on February 13, 2024, and the investigation, which was conducted in strict secrecy, has not yet been able to identify the perpetrators.

On that day, the regular court opened a preliminary investigation into the incident, initially classified as a murder, and ordered that the proceedings be kept secret.

However, numerous investigative actions have not yet led to the identification of any specific individuals who are the organizers or perpetrators of the crime.

Public clarified the suspension of the case in Spain means that the investigation can be resumed if new evidence is found or suspects are identified.

REFERENCE on August 3, 2023, it became known that the Main Intelligence Directorate had lured out a Russian Mi-8 military helicopter and landed at a Ukrainian airfield. The head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov said that the pilot of the Russian helicopter that landed at the Ukrainian airfield voluntarily overtook the ship, and his family was quietly transported to Ukraine. The other crew members did not know about this and tried to escape, but they were killed. Later, the pilot's identity became known: Kuzminov took part in a press conference and gave an interview. He said that the special operation "Titmouse" lasted six months. All this time, he was in touch with the GUR, and his mother was already living in Kyiv. When asked what would happen next, he said that he would be paid $500,000 and have new documents made as part of a government program.

On February 13, 2024, the Spanish media Levante-EMV reported the Ukrainian Interior Ministry reported that law enforcement officers were investigating the murder of a 33-year-old Ukrainian citizen whose body was found the same day in an underground parking lot in Villajoyosa. The name of the deceased was not officially announced, but later the representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov confirmed LIGA.net that it was Kuzminov.

that it was Kuzminov. In November, CBS News wrote that the reasons for the murder may be a KGB officer and a Russian police colonel were involved.