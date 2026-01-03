Earthquake shakes southern and central Mexico: there are fatalities

Aftermath of the earthquake (Photo: Madla Hartz/EPA)

On Friday, January 2, an earthquake occurred in Mexico, killing two people. This was reported by reported Associated Press.

An earthquake shook southern and central Mexico, interrupting the first briefing of the country's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, in 2026.

According to Mexico's National Seismological Agency, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.5, and its epicenter was near the city of San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, not far from the resort of Acapulco on the Pacific coast.

The state's civil defense agency reported various landslides around Acapulco and on other state highways.

Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado said a 50-year-old woman living in a small community near the epicenter died when her house collapsed. Authorities also reported that a hospital in the state capital suffered significant damage and patients were evacuated.

Residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco ran into the streets when the earthquakes began. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum reported that one person died as a result of a probable sudden health deterioration after falling during an evacuation from a building.