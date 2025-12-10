Finland buys hundreds of drone jammers amid Russian threat

Drone (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

On the background violations of European airspace by Russian drones Finland is strengthening its counter-drone system. About reported Reuters cites Finnish Air Defense Inspector Colonel Mano-Mikael Nokelainen.

The country's armed forces have purchased hundreds of SkyWiper Omni Max silencers from Lithuanian company NT Service. They are to be deployed around critical infrastructure, including military bases.

According to Nokelainen, the jammers create a protective dome hundreds of meters long and block control, video, and navigation signals from drones. The military emphasized that this is an important element of troop protection and a means of preventing enemy drones from flying over units.

The country has also purchased Airfence portable drone detectors from Finnish company Sensofusion and additional Smash sights from Israeli company Smartshooter. The equipment is designed to counter small reconnaissance drones. Nokelainen did not elaborate on the details of the fight against larger drones.

According to Lt. Gen. Pasi Valimaki, Finland has a fleet of nearly one thousand FPV drones manufactured in the United States and by the Finnish company Insta. In addition, the country will train up to 500 new drone operators every year.

The Finnish military plans to order more drones of various types and equipment to counter drones next year. Procurement should meet training needs, as technology is rapidly becoming obsolete.