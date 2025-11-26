Among those detained by French law enforcement officers is Anna K., who founded the SOS Donbass association

French police have arrested four people, two of whom have Russian citizenship, on suspicion of spying for a foreign state. This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to the statement of the Paris prosecutor.

The prosecutor's office identified one of the individuals as Anna N., who has dual French-Russian citizenship and has been under surveillance by the French intelligence service DGSI since January, believed to be collecting intelligence.

"In particular, she was suspected of contacting the heads of various French companies to obtain information relating to French economic interests," the prosecutor said in an emailed statement.

The prosecutor's office did not name the country for which the four individuals were spying. The others were identified as Vincent P. and Bernard F., both born in France, and Vyacheslav P., a Russian citizen.

According to the prosecutor's office, Anna N. founded SOS Donbass, an association based in France, which states on its website that it campaigns for closer ties between Europe and Russia, as well as for the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine.

She often places election posters in public places. The woman faces up to 45 years in prison and 600,000 euros in fines on charges of complicity in damaging historical monuments, organized crime, espionage, and collecting data for a foreign state.

Other suspects also face prison terms and fines on similar charges.

REFERENCE SOS Donbass is a French association established in 2022 that publicly positions itself as a humanitarian initiative to "help the people of Donbas" but regularly spreads pro-Russian narratives, including opposing arms supplies to Ukraine and promoting messages that coincide with Russian propaganda.

