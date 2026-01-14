G7 plans meeting with Trump in Davos on security guarantees for Ukraine – FT

In Davos, G7 countries may discuss security guarantees for Kyiv after ceasefire with US President

Donald Trump (EPA / BONNIE CASH)

G7 countries plan to meet with Donald Trump at the Davos Economic Forum to secure his personal support for security guarantees for Ukraine after a possible ceasefire. About this reports Financial Times, citing four anonymous officials familiar with the events.

According to the publication, the leaders of Italy, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen plan to attend the meeting between Trump and the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meeting may be attended by the leaders of the countries that are part of the "coalition of the willing." The coalition's national security advisors are also planning their own meeting.

At the same time, European capitals are expressing concern about the extent of Trump's personal commitment to support Ukraine after a possible peace agreement with Russia.

The meeting of the leaders in Davos is aimed at getting Trump's approval for the agreements worked out by his negotiators on the Ukrainian issue in Paris.

"Without the United States, none of this will happen," said one European official involved in the talks, referring in particular to the promises of the United Kingdom and France deploy troops to Ukraine after the ceasefire. At the same time, he said, "it's still unclear what Trump really thinks."