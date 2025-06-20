Germany ready to confront Russian aggression in the Baltics

Johann Wadephu (Photo: x.com/JoWadephu)

The Baltic Sea region has become a dangerous geopolitical hotspot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful said during the Kiel Security Conference, LRT reports .

"This is an area where the risk of military confrontation is real. An area where Russia's hybrid activities threaten our peace and security," he said.

According to Vadful, Russia's hybrid aggression, including damage to data and power cables, as well as military provocations, including regular violations of the airspace of the Baltic countries by Russian aircraft, are aimed at destabilizing their societies and testing their ability to respond.

"These hybrid operations and military provocations are dangerous," he stressed.

According to the minister, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin understands the strategic importance of the Baltic Sea, so it is important for NATO to ensure a strong and flexible military presence in the region.

Wadeful assured that Germany is ready to confront Russia's hybrid and military aggression in the Baltic region.

"Germany will help protect every square meter of NATO territory," he said.