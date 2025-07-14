Boris Pistorius urged to go to Vilnius and talk to German soldiers who "know their job"

Boris Pistorius (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

A German soldier says he will be ready to kill Russian soldiers if Russia attacks a NATO country. He said this in an interview with the newspaper Financial Times German Defense Minister announced Boris Pistorius.

The head of the country's Ministry of Defense mentioned the deployment of a permanent brigade of German soldiers in Lithuania.

"The British, Americans and French were in Germany to protect our eastern flank. And today Lithuania, the Baltic countries, Poland is the eastern flank, and we must make our contribution there," he added.

According to Pistorius, Germany's troops, which for years had a culture of restraint in response to the horrors of World War II, would be prepared to kill Russian soldiers in the event of Moscow attacking a NATO member state.

"If deterrence doesn't work and Russia attacks, will it happen? Yes. But I would recommend that you just go to Vilnius and talk to representatives of the German brigade. They know their job very well," the minister stressed.

On June 9, 2025, Rutte stated that Russia military buildup potential, in particular, it is increasing the production of tanks, armored vehicles and missiles of various types. In five years, it will be ready to use military force against NATO.

On June 24, Zelensky also confirmed that Russia may attack NATO member states in the next five years to test the strength of the Alliance.