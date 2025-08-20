Germany indicted Russian man who planned attack on Israeli embassy

A Russian citizen received instructions on how to make explosives from the Internet, but the plan failed because he was unable to obtain the components

German prosecutors have accused a Russian citizen of planning an attack on the Israeli Embassy in Berlin. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the German Prosecutor's Office.

German Prosecutor's Office Charges Russian Citizen Suspected of Planning Attack on Israeli Embassy in Berlin and Attempting to Join Islamic State Terrorist Organization.

The prosecutor's office believes that the defendant, whose name is Ahmad E., received instructions on how to make explosives from the Internet, but the plan failed because he was unable to obtain the necessary components.

"Since the beginning of February, he had been planning to carry out an attack in Germany, for example, on the Israeli embassy in Berlin," the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement .

The man was detained at the Berlin airport in February. Prosecutors suspect that he was on his way to Pakistan to undergo training with ISIS and that he paid for the trip by selling expensive smartphones he received through mobile phone plans.

He is also accused of translating ISIS propaganda materials into Russian and Chechen, according to the statement.

On August 7, the prosecutor's office charged him with preparing and inciting a grave act of violence that threatens the state, as well as attempting to join a terrorist group abroad, as he was a minor.

On May 22, US Secretary of Homeland Security Noem reported that on the evening of May 21, two Israeli embassy employees were shot dead in Washington, DC.

US President Trump condemned the attack, noting that "the attack is obviously based on anti-Semitism, that "the killings in Washington are obviously based on anti-Semitism".

Israeli Prime Minister ordered to increase security in Israel's diplomatic missions around the world and for state representatives.