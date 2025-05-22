Israel to beef up security at embassies after killing of two US employees

Netanyahu said he was outraged by the "horrific anti-Semitic" murder

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: EPA)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered increased security at Israel's diplomatic missions around the world and for state officials, he announced on his Twitter page.

Netanyahu made this decision after the murder of two employees of the Israeli embassy in Washington.

"... lives were cut short in an instant by a horrific anti-Semitic murderer," the prime minister wrote.

Netanyahu spoke with US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who outlined what is known so far about the detainee and the murdered employees. The prosecutor promised that the US would bring the suspect to justice.

"We are witnessing the terrible price of anti-Semitism and wild incitement against the State of Israel. Bloody slander against Israel has a price in blood and must be fought with all our might," the Israeli Prime Minister noted.

He thanked her and US President Donald Trump for his clear stance against anti-Semitism.

Netanyahu also spoke with Israel's ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, who briefed him on the details of the incident. The prime minister expressed his support for the ambassador and the embassy staff.

Two Israeli embassy employees were shot dead in Washington on the evening of May 21. The suspect shouted "Free, free Palestine!" during his arrest.

Trump condemned the attack , saying that "the killings in Washington are clearly based on anti-Semitism."

