Atanas Zapryanov does not consider the defense of the UN Charter and condemnation of wars of aggression to be Russophobia

Atanas Zapryanov (Photo: Toms Kalnins/EPA)

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov reacted to his inclusion in the so-called "Russophobe list" by Russians, saying that condemning Russia's aggressive war is not Russophobia. His words are quoted by the media Novinite.

Zapryanov said that "this is Moscow's business" and he "does not know what this list means".

"If observance of international law, defense of the UN Charter and condemnation of wars of aggression are considered Russophobia, I do not believe that the 143 countries that voted against Russia at the UN General Assembly are Russophobic," said Bulgaria's Defense Minister.

He emphasized that his position reflects the common principles shared by NATO and the European Union. Zapryanov also noted that Bulgaria should avoid falling into the trap of the Kremlin's provocations.

Novinite recalled that two former prime ministers of Bulgaria and two defense ministers, including Zapryanov himself, were included in the "Russophobe list" by the aggressor state's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The official website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a section titled "Examples of the use of hate speech against Russia and Russophobic statements by politicians and public figures of foreign countries". It contains statements by Ukrainian and Western politicians that the aggressor state considers Russophobic.

On July 30, it was reported that the Italian Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to challenge the inclusion of the country's president and other Italian officials in the list of "foreign Russophobes".

Czech Foreign Minister, after appearing on the list of "Russophobes," said that opposes Putin's imperial policy and does not use hate speech against Russia.