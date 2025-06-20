IAEA warns that a strike on Iran's nuclear plant would be a disaster

The supervisory body responded to the false statement of the Israeli military about the strike on the Bushehr nuclear power plant

Bushehr NPP and Iran (Photo: Hossein Heidarpour/ wikimedia)

An attack on Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant would result in a "very high release of radioactivity" that would affect people hundreds of kilometers away from the plant. This would require evacuations, iodine supplementation and dietary restrictions, said Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Grossi addressed the United Nations Security Council regarding Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

According to him, the strikes have not yet resulted in a radioactive release that would affect the population, but there is a danger that this could happen.

Grossi said that the Israeli military had informed the media the day before about the attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant. The statement turned out to be false and was retracted, but the situation "underscored the vital need for clear and accurate communication."

According to the IAEA director, the Bushehr nuclear power plant is the nuclear facility in Iran where the consequences of an attack could be "the most serious."

"I want to be absolutely clear. In the event of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, a direct hit would result in a very high release of radioactivity into the environment," he said.

The same consequences will occur if the power supply lines to the station are attacked.

Grossi warned that people within a radius of hundreds of kilometers from the station would be at risk of radiation, adding that evacuations, iodine treatment and food controls may be necessary.

The IAEA director emphasized that Bushehr's location in southern Iran means the nuclear power plant is closer to the capitals of several US allies in the region than it is to Tehran.

According to him, representatives of these countries have already contacted him to express their concerns.