IDF begins operation in the center of Gaza, where there have not been Israeli soldiers before

Gaza (Photo: Network of Avihay Adrai)

The Israel Defense Forces announced that it is launching ground operations in the Deir al-Balah province and the eponymous administrative center for the first time since the beginning of the war. This was announced... stated / said / announced IDF Spokesperson Colonel Avihay Adraie on X.

The Israeli military has urged residents of the southwestern areas of Deir al-Balah to evacuate.

"The Israel Defense Forces continue to operate with great force to destroy enemy capabilities and terrorist infrastructure in this area, expanding their operations into territory where they have not previously operated. For your safety, immediately evacuate the area and move south towards Mawasis," he wrote.

How reports The Times of Israel previously reported that Hamas was holding hostages kidnapped on October 7, 2023, in Deir al-Balah.

Therefore, the IDF avoided ground operations in the area so as not to endanger them, although it carried out air strikes on the city several times.

Hamas has vowed to execute the hostages if the Israel Defense Forces get too close.

