Illegal immigrants in the US could become Democratic voters – Professor Dubovyk

A professor at Tufts University (USA) explained why Trump is cracking down hard on illegal immigrants

Protests in Los Angeles (Photo: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER)

US President Donald Trump needs tough raids on illegal immigrants, their mass deportations, and the dispatch of the National Guard and Marines to California to suppress protests to maintain his rating. This opinion was expressed by visiting professor at Tufts University (USA) Volodymyr Dubovik in a comment to Liga.net.

The dispatch of the National Guard is related to the upcoming Congressional elections, Dubovyk emphasized.

Trump and his associates believe that illegal immigrants will eventually become U.S. citizens and vote for Democrats, so they want to see fewer of them, he noted.

On November 3, 2026, the United States will elect all 435 congressmen in the House of Representatives, 33 of the 100 senators, and 34 of the 50 governors.

"Trump perceives California as a bastion of Democrats. It is important for him to show that he is the main one in power throughout the country," said Dubovik.

He emphasized that the fight against migrants is Trump's political trump card. And most Americans still support the idea that illegal immigrants should be caught and deported.

"Trump is dissatisfied with the pace of deportations, which, in his opinion, is too slow. So we have what we have," Dubovyk noted.

The professor noted that Democrats, in turn, oppose it, citing human rights and Trump's "arbitrariness," especially since the United States has extensive powers that the White House cannot interfere with.

"The state of the economy also affects the perception of deportations. Everything is difficult with it – inflation is rising, people are afraid of the consequences of Trump's large tariffs. There are no breakthroughs in foreign policy: 'No matter where you look, Trump has problems,'" he added.