Illegal migrants throw stones at Polish law enforcement officers on the border with Belarus

Almost seven hundred attempts to illegally cross the border were recorded from Friday to Sunday

The border (Illustrative photo: Valdemar Doveiko/EPA)

In Poland, over 670 attempts to illegally cross the border with Belarus were recorded during three days (June 6-8), migrants attacked border guards several times using stones. This was reported by Border Guard officer Michal Bura, reports Polsat News.

According to the border guards, about 220 attempts to illegally enter Poland were recorded in the Podlasie border guard unit on Friday, June 6, more than 250 on Saturday, and 200 on Sunday.

"Several times during attempts to cross the Polish border, migrants threw stones at Polish uniformed officers," the border guard added, without disclosing details.

He also said that last weekend, border guards from Michalovo detained a Ukrainian citizen for facilitating illegal migration.

BACKGROUND. In 2021, the Belarusian authorities organized channels for smuggling migrants from the country across the EU border, first to Lithuania and then to Poland. Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has admitted that supporting the smuggling of illegal immigrants is a response to EU sanctions against Belarus, which in turn resulted from fraud in the 2020 presidential election and repression of the opposition. People (most often migrants from Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria) are smuggled across the border with the active assistance of the Belarusian border services.

On March 18, 2025, it was reported that migrants threw stones at a Polish patrol and damaged a service car on the border with Belarus.

On April 4, Tusk said that Poland would conduct an information campaign in seven states to combat illegal migration.