In Pakistan, 150,000 people were evacuated: India plans to release excess water from dam

In the coming days, India will release a controlled amount of water, so hundreds of villages in neighboring Pakistan have been evacuated

Flooding (Illustrative photo: Sohail Shahzad/EPA)

Pakistan has evacuated at least 150,000 people in areas along three rivers in its agricultural center that are under threat of flooding after neighboring India warned of plans to release excess water from a dam. This was reported by Reuters.

Both countries have been hit by heavy rains and flooding in recent weeks. The release of excess water threatens to further flood parts of Pakistan's Punjab province, which is the country's breadbasket and provides a significant portion of its food supply.

Pakistani officials said on Monday they had received a surprise warning from India of its intention to release water from the rapidly filling Madhopur Dam on its side of Punjab province. India routinely releases water from its dams when they are full, with excess water flowing into Pakistan.

The Indian government source did not name a specific dam, but the heavy rain prompted them to issue a second warning to Pakistan through diplomatic channels. Asked about the possibility of issuing additional warnings due to the ongoing rains, he said it was possible.

On Sunday, India said it had warned Pakistan that large volumes of water would enter its waterways due to heavy rainfall. Three rivers – Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab – flow into Pakistan from India. Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority reported on Tuesday that these rivers are experiencing moderate to severe flooding.

Mazhar Hussain, a spokesman for Pakistan's disaster management authority, said India would release a controlled amount of water from the dams in the coming days. Hundreds of villages on the banks of the three rivers have been evacuated, he said.

On August 15, it was reported that dozens of people were killed and missing after sudden heavy rain caused floods and landslides in Indian Kashmir.