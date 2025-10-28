In Rio de Janeiro, police conduct an operation before the climate summit: 64 people are killed

2500 law enforcement officers and special forces stormed the Alemao and Peña favelas near the international airport in Rio

An operation in Rio de Janeiro (Photo: Antonio Lacerda/EPA)

At least 64 people have been killed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city, as a result of a law enforcement operation targeting a large gang a few days before the start of global events related to the United Nations climate summit. This was reported by Reuters.

Police have often conducted large-scale operations against criminal groups ahead of major events in Rio, which hosted the 2016 Olympic Games, the 2024 G20 summit, and the BRICS summit in July.

Next week, Rio will host a global summit of mayors dedicated to the fight against climate change. The program is part of the preparations for COP30, the UN climate summit to be held in the Amazonian city of Belém from November 10 to 21.

Rio Governor Claudio Castro said on Tuesday that 64 people were killed in the operation, including four police officers.

"We stand firm against narco-terrorism," Castro wrote on social media about the operation, which he said involved 2,500 security personnel in the Alemao and Peña favela complexes near the international airport.

Photo: Antonio Lacerda/EPA

Photo: Antonio Lacerda/EPA

Photo: Antonio Lacerda/EPA

Photo: Antonio Lacerda/EPA