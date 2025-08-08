In the US, three more victims of the September 11 attacks were identified 24 years later
Three more victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks have been identified in the United States; they died during the attack on the World Trade Center towers in New York almost 24 years ago. This was announced... reports NPR.
The New York City Chief Medical Examiner's Office said the procedure was performed using information from families and advanced DNA analysis methods.
Two names have been released: Barbara Keating of Palm Springs, California, and Ryan Fitzgerald of New York.
The remains of another adult woman were also identified, but her name is not being released at the request of family members.
"Each new identification demonstrates the power of science and the enduring support for families, regardless of the passage of time. We continue this work as our way of honoring the memory of the victims," said New York's chief medical examiner, Jason Graham.
According to him, 1653 of the 2753 people who died in New York have been identified to date.
- September 4, 2021 Biden has ordered the declassification of documents related to the investigation of the September 11, 2001 attacks. The families of the victims and those injured during the attacks have been demanding the declassification of the documents for many years.
- September 14 of that year, the FBI declassified document about the investigation of the September 11 attacks.
- On August 1, 2024, three defendants in the case of the preparation of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States entered into plea bargain agreements, which allowed them to avoid the death penalty.
