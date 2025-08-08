In the US, three more victims of the September 11 attacks were identified 24 years later

The names of three women who died in the attack on the World Trade Center have been identified

The September 11, 2001 attacks in New York (Photo: TANNEN MAURY/EPA)

Three more victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks have been identified in the United States; they died during the attack on the World Trade Center towers in New York almost 24 years ago. This was announced... reports NPR.

The New York City Chief Medical Examiner's Office said the procedure was performed using information from families and advanced DNA analysis methods.

Two names have been released: Barbara Keating of Palm Springs, California, and Ryan Fitzgerald of New York.

The remains of another adult woman were also identified, but her name is not being released at the request of family members.

"Each new identification demonstrates the power of science and the enduring support for families, regardless of the passage of time. We continue this work as our way of honoring the memory of the victims," said New York's chief medical examiner, Jason Graham.

According to him, 1653 of the 2753 people who died in New York have been identified to date.

REFERENCE On September 11, 2001, the terrorist group Al-Qaeda seized control of civilian passenger planes, using them to strike the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in Manhattan and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth plane was headed to Washington, D.C., but crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after crew members and passengers tried to storm the cockpit. In total, 2,977 people died as a result of the attack on September 11.