India tests new ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons

Narendra Modi and Wang Yi (Photo: Handout/EPA)

India has successfully test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead deep into the territory of its geopolitical rival, China, just as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for his first visit to the country in many years. This was reported by the American TV channel CNN.

The Agni-5 missile was launched in the eastern state of Odisha and "confirmed all operational and technical parameters," the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies of the Missile Defense Project, the missile has a range of more than 5,000 kilometers. This puts India's rivals, such as China and Pakistan, within range of these weapons.

India and China are engaged in a fierce struggle for influence in the Asia-Pacific region. The two countries have strained relations following deadly clashes on their shared Himalayan border in 2020 that have driven them further apart than at any time in decades, journalists noted.

The Agni-5 test came just after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to New Delhi, which paved the way for Modi's visit to China in late August for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, a group that includes Russia and Pakistan.

"Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will greatly contribute to regional as well as global peace and prosperity," Modi said on Tuesday after meeting with China's Foreign Minister.

The Agni-5 missile is also part of India's defense strategy against its nuclear rival Pakistan, according to the article.