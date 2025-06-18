Internet goes down across Iran for unknown reasons

About 3% of users currently have access to the network

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Internet access has almost completely disappeared in Iran, according to data from the monitoring organization NetBlocks, which monitors cybersecurity and Internet governance worldwide.

Internet access was lost throughout the country in the afternoon, with traffic reduced to approximately 3% of standard usage.

"The incident followed a series of previous partial outages amid escalating military tensions with Israel following several days of rocket strikes," NetBlocks said.

What exactly led to the almost complete disappearance of the Internet is unknown.

The organization had already recorded network outages in Iran the day before, but at that time the Internet remained available to more than a quarter of all users. By the morning of June 18, usage levels had recovered to about 80% of standard traffic.

Chart: NetBlocks

Chart: NetBlocks